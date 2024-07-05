AMON AMARTH, MUDVAYNE, MESHUGGAH, DRAGONFORCE, KRISIUN And Others To Join SLIPKNOT For Knotfest Brasil 2024

Late last year, Slipknot announced a special tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of their first album, considered by critics to be fundamental to modern metal. Brazil was included in the tour, with a twist: on October 19 and 20, the second Brazilian edition of Knotfest will be held at Allianz Parque in São Paulo – a production by 30e and 5B Artist Management. Slipknot will headline both days of the festival, performing a unique set each day.

"In 2022, we held the debut of Knotfest in Brazil with sold-out tickets, 45,000 people attended the event on that occasion. Being able to continue this partnership, which is just beginning, with an edition that celebrates Slipknot's 25th anniversary, makes us even more excited for what we will do in 2024. In addition to some new features, such as the change of venue, we will have other surprises for this year", comments Pepeu Correa, CEO of 30e.

The billing for this year's festival is as follows:

Saturday, October 19: Slipknot, Mudvayne, Amon Amarth, Meshuggah, DragonForce, Orbit Culture, Ratos De Porão, Krisiun, Project46, Eminence, Kryour.

Sunday, October 20: Slipknot, Bad Omens, Till Lindemann, Babymetal, P.O.D., Poppy, Black Pantera, Ego Kill Talent, Korzus, Papangu, The Mönic + Eskrotacs.

For more information, head to knotfestbrasil.com.

(Photo - Jonathan Weiner)