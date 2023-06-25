AMON AMARTH - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2023 Show Streaming

On June 18th, Sweden's Amon Amarth performed at Hellfest in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Guardians of Asgaard"

"Raven's Flight"

"Heidrun"

"Death in Fire"

"Put Your Back Into the Oar"

"The Way of Vikings"

"First Kill"

"Raise Your Horns"

"Twilight of the Thunder God"

Amon Amarth's tour schedule is as follows:

June

28 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens

29 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Arena Sofia (w/ Kreator & Bleed From Within) *

July

1 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane (w/ Bleed From Within) *

3 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track (w/ Behemoth & Bleed From Within) *

4 - Zagreb, Croatia - SRC Salata (w/ Bleed From Within) *

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja Summer Stage (w/ Bleed From Within) *

8 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival

9 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium (w/ Bleed From Within & Orbit Culture) *

11 - Rostock, Germany - Stadthalle (w/ Lord of the Lost & Bleed From Within) *

13 - Gefle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

16 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock

* Headline shows