AMON AMARTH Release "Heidrun" 4-Track Digital EP; Title Track Music Video Streaming

Sweden's Amon Amarth have released a new 4-track digital EP, "Heidrun". A music video for the title track can be viewed below.

Says Amon Amarth: "Raise your horns, Vikings! The music video for 'Heidrun' has arrived. Our latest single off of The Great Heathen Army is an ode to Heidrun, the goat of Norse mythology whose milk is the mead that the warriors of Valhalla drink each night.

Additionally, we have unleashed a 4-track digital EP for 'Heidrun' that features a new remix of the track, two live bonus tracks, and a "goat remix” version featuring actual goat vocals."

Listen here, and watch the "Heidrun" video below:

Tracklisting:

"Heidrun" (2023 Remix)

"Heidrun" (Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2023)

"Put Your Back Into The Oar" (Live at Hellfest 2023)

"Heidrun" (Goat Remix)

Amon Amarth recently issued the following message in regards to their US dates supporting Ghost...

"Vikings of America! After our glorious siege Across Europe + United Kingdom, we are set to conquer your land alongside fellow Swedes Ghost, the ships set sail in two weeks.

To those of you riding alongside us at the shows, we are offering the opportunity to win your very OWN special limited edition Viking drinking horn. We’ve teamed up with SET.Live to give Vikings in attendance at each show the opportunity to take home this limited prize the night of the show.

But how does one win this glorious prize you ask? Fear not, read the official instructions below:

Scan the QR code that can be found scattered throughout each venue near the official tour merch stands and you will be entered to win. Plus, this signs you up for exclusive opportunities that may arise in the future. SET.Live is only available to those in attendance, so don’t miss out by securing your tickets now!"

Amon Amarth shows with Ghost:

August

4 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

5 - Northern Quest Casino & Resort - Airway Heights, WA

7 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

8 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Greenwood Village, CO

11 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

12 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Milwaukee, WI

14 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

15 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

16 - PNC Pavilion - Cincinnati, OH

18 - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview - Syracuse, NY

19 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

20 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT

22 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

23 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

24 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

25 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ

27 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

29 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC

30 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

31 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

September

2 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

3 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Del Valle, TX

5 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

7 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

8 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

Amon Amarth headline shows:

August

10 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater (with Creeping Death & 200 Stab Wounds)

September

9 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium (with Gatecreeper)