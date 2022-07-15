AMON AMARTH Release Video Trailer For The Great Heathen North American Tour With Special Guests CARCASS, OBITUARY, CATTLE DECAPITATION
July 15, 2022, 17 minutes ago
The undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal, Amon Amarth, recently announced they will be setting sail for North American shores this fall for what is set to be the death metal raid of the year.
The Great Heathen Tour, produced by Live Nation, will pillage its way across North America this coming November/December, razing 27 cities to the ground in its wake. The tour concludes with a special show at the Kia Forum, Los Angeles where Amon Amarth will bring their full European production and become the first death metal band to headline the famous venue. No Sleep Til………Los Angeles!!
Joining Amon Amarth on their epic quest will be Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation making this the must-see tour for fans of death metal. Tickets are general sale here. Watch a new tour trailer below.
Dates:
November
11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater
14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
16 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
18 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
25 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
26 - Chicago, IL - The Aragon Ballroom
27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**
December
1 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
2 - Toronto, ON - History
3 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
7 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown
9 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
16 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
17 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
* no Carcass
** non-Live Nation date