AMON AMARTH's Johan Hegg And SAXON's Biff Byford Discuss "Saxons & Vikings" - "It's Pretty Cool, Here In The Forest"; Video

In late 2023, Amon Amarth released a music video for "Saxons & Vikings", from the band's current album, The Great Heathen Army. The video features British heavy metal band Saxon's Biff Byford, who provides vocals for the song, along with his bandmates Paul Quinn and Doug Scarratt facing off against Amon Amarth’s very own Vikings Olavi Mikkonen, Ted Lundström, Johan Söderberg, Johan Hegg, and Jocke Wallgren.

Johan Hegg and Biff Byford discuss "Saxons & Vikings" in the new video below:

Amon Amarth recently shared behind the scenes footage from the video shoot for "Saxons & Vikings". Watch the new footage, as well as the official video, below:

Amon Amarth will return to US and Canadian stages this spring on the Metal Crushes All Tour 2024 produced by Live Nation; the band’s biggest North American tour to date.

Set to commence on April 21 and run through May 25, the twenty-four-date journey includes a raid at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, and Anaheim. Support will be provided by special guests Cannibal Corpse along with Obituary and Frozen Soul making for a must-see heavy metal event of the year. Check out a new video trailer below.

Comments, Amon Amarth: "Heed our warning; we are gearing up for our biggest and most epic raid in North American history! We are bringing a massive show that will leave your cities in ashes. Scorching the Earth with us are our good friends Cannibal Corpse, Obituary, and Frozen Soul. Come out to the shows and party like Vikings and raise your horns with us. METAL CRUSHES ALL!"

Get tickets at amonamarth.com.

Dates:

April

21 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO

24 - The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Alaska Airlines' Theater Of The Clouds - Portland, OR *

27 - PNE Forum - Vancouver, BC *

29 - Edmonton Convention Center - Edmonton, AB

30 - Grey Eagle Event Center - Calgary, AB

May

3 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE

4 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

5 - GLC Live At 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

7 - Rose Music Center At The Heights - Huber Heights, OH

9 - The Wellmont - Montclair, NJ

10 - Toyota Oakdale Theater - Wallingford, CT

11 - Videotron Centre - Quebec City, QC *

13 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

14 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

16 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC *

17 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

18 - Yuengling Center - Tampa, FL *

20 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

21 - Boeing Center At Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

23 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

24 - Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

25 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA *

* arena show