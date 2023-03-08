AMON AMARTH's The Great Heathen Army Nominated For Swedish Grammi Award
March 8, 2023, an hour ago
Amon Amarth have issued the following news: "Calling all Heathens! Our latest opus, The Great Heathen Army, has been nominated for "Hard Rock/Metal Album Of The Year" by the Swedish Grammis. A glorious day and honor indeed, Skål! ⚔️🛡
The 40th edition of the Grammis will broadcast live on May 3 at 8 PM, CEST on TV4 Play and Seven. In the meantime revisit the album here.
The Great Heathen Tour makes its way to Asia and Australia next week. Dates below:
March
18 - Singapore - Singapore Rockfest
19 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival
23 - Melbourne, Australia - The Forum
24 - Melbourne, Australia - Knotfest Australia
25 - Sydney, Australia - Knotfest Australia
26 - Brisbane, Australia - Knotfest Australia
28 - Brisbane, Australia - Eatons Hill Hotel
Ghost recently announced the Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth. The tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 2 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion. Dates below.
Says Amon Amarth: "We are pleased to announce Amon Amarth are joining fellow Swedes Ghost for another raid this summer across the US this August. Sharpen your axes and fasten your shields as we blaze across America sacking your cities and converting the survivors to join the Great Heathen Army! See you at the shows!"
Ghost dates with Amon Amarth:
August
2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
4 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
5 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest
7 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
8 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
14- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September
2 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
3 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre