AMON AMARTH's The Great Heathen Army Nominated For Swedish Grammi Award

Amon Amarth have issued the following news: "Calling all Heathens! Our latest opus, The Great Heathen Army, has been nominated for "Hard Rock/Metal Album Of The Year" by the Swedish Grammis. A glorious day and honor indeed, Skål! ⚔️🛡

The 40th edition of the Grammis will broadcast live on May 3 at 8 PM, CEST on TV4 Play and Seven. In the meantime revisit the album here.

The Great Heathen Tour makes its way to Asia and Australia next week. Dates below:

March

18 - Singapore - Singapore Rockfest

19 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Hammersonic Festival

23 - Melbourne, Australia - The Forum

24 - Melbourne, Australia - Knotfest Australia

25 - Sydney, Australia - Knotfest Australia

26 - Brisbane, Australia - Knotfest Australia

28 - Brisbane, Australia - Eatons Hill Hotel

Ghost recently announced the Re-Imperatour U.S.A. 2023 summer tour with special guest Amon Amarth. The tour kicks off on Wednesday, August 2 in Concord, CA at Concord Pavilion. Dates below.

Says Amon Amarth: "We are pleased to announce Amon Amarth are joining fellow Swedes Ghost for another raid this summer across the US this August. Sharpen your axes and fasten your shields as we blaze across America sacking your cities and converting the survivors to join the Great Heathen Army! See you at the shows!"

Ghost dates with Amon Amarth:

August

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

5 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

7 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

14- Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

16 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

18 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

29 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

30 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September

2 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

3 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

5 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre