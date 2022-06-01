AMON AMARTH To Release "Get In The Ring" Single And Video On Thursday; Teaser Streaming

Sweden’s celebrated Viking overlords and undisputed modern masters of epic heavy metal, Amon Amarth, will release their new single, "Get In The Ring", on Thursday, June 2. Pre-save the single here, and watch a teaser for the music video below:

Amon Amarth previously released the single and video, "Put Your Back Into The Oar". Watch the clip below:

Amon Amarth and Machine Head are teaming up for the colossal co-headline Vikings And Lionhearts arena tour set to rampage across Europe in September & October. Joining the metallic pairing to open the show are The Halo Effect.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley

12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena

13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum

9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle