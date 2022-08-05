AMON AMARTH Unleash Official Video For "Find A Way Or Make One"; The Great Heathen Army Album Released Today

Undisputed kings of Viking heavy metal, Amon Amarth, released their twelfth studio album, The Great Heathen Army, today (August 5th) via Metal Blade Records. Coinciding with the release, the band has unleashed an official video for the song "Find A Way Or Make One".

One of the best-loved metal bands in the world, Amon Amarth are firmly dedicated to aiming high when they hit the studio. Recorded with esteemed studio guru Andy Sneap at the controls, The Great Heathen Army represents another bold leap forward for the band, as their trademark sound undergoes yet another skilful, evolutionary overhaul, both lyrically and musically. From the noisily rabble-rousing "Find A Way Or Make One" and the pummelling, pugilistic "Get In The Ring", to the evocative fury of "Saxons & Vikings" and the cinematic squall of the title track, The Great Heathen Army encapsulates the essence of this legendary band, while still allowing acres of space for new ideas.

The Great Heathen Army tracklisting:

"Get In The Ring"

"The Great Heathen Army"

"Heidrun"

"Oden Owns You All"

"Find A Way Or Make One"

"Dawn Of Norsemen"

"Saxons And Vikings"

"Skagul Rides With Me"

"The Serpent's Trail"

"The Great Heathen Army" video:

"Get In The Ring" video:

Amon Amarth will be setting sail for North American shores this fall for what is set to be the death metal raid of the year.

The Great Heathen Tour, produced by Live Nation, will pillage its way across North America this coming November/December, razing 27 cities to the ground in its wake. The tour concludes with a special show at the Kia Forum, Los Angeles where Amon Amarth will bring their full European production and become the first death metal band to headline the famous venue. No Sleep Til………Los Angeles!!

Joining Amon Amarth on their epic quest will be Carcass, Obituary and Cattle Decapitation making this the must-see tour for fans of death metal. Tickets are general sale here. Watch a tour trailer below.

Dates:

November

11 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

14 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

15 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

16 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

18 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

19 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

20 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

23 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

25 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

26 - Chicago, IL - The Aragon Ballroom

27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE**

December

1 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

2 - Toronto, ON - History

3 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

5 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

6 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

7 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown

9 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

16 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

* no Carcass

** non-Live Nation date