AMON AMARTH Vocalist JOHAN HEGG Guests On MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN's NFR Podcast (Video)

Amon Amarth vocalist Johan Hegg sat down with Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn for an epic two hour chat about their upcoming Vikings & Lionhearts tour together, the details of two new Amon Amarth songs, "The Serpents Trail" and “Find A Way, Or Make One", the importance of Brian Slagel to the world of metal, their first shows at small rec halls in Stockholm, taking Ukrainian refugees into his home, why L.G. from Entombed was the best dude, his first time having sex, enjoying the pandemic, and the importance of staying positive.

Prepare for the most monumental metal tour of 2022. Two of the world’s most revered heavy bands, Bay Area metal icons Machine Head and Sweden’s Viking metal overlords Amon Amarth are teaming up for the colossal co-headline Vikings And Lionhearts arena tour set to rampage across Europe in September & October 2022.

Joining the metallic pairing to open the show are The Halo Effect, a new band featuring five luminaries of Swedish melodic death metal and pioneers of the genre; Peter Iwers, Daniel Svensson, Jesper Stromblad, Niclas Engelin and Mikael Stanne.

Tickets go on general sale here on Friday 5th November at 10am local time, with artist & venue pre-sales available from 10am Wednesday 3rd November and Live Nation’s pre-sale at 10am on Thursday 4th. Machine Head will close the show on all UK dates. Check out the tour trailer below.

Machine Head frontman, Robb Flynn declares; “Head Cases and Lionhearts rejoice! It is with great pleasure we announce our triumphant return to your land to crush skulls, pummel circle pits, and deplete your beer supply!! Only this time we will not be alone. That’s right! For the first time in nearly a decade, Machine Head will be foregoing our usual “Evenings with…” to join forces with our battle-hardened brothers in the all-powerful Amon Amarth, plus their fellow countrymen, The Halo Effect. This absolute monster of a tour will kick off Autumn 2022 and will be the most devastating night of your metal lives. So get ready to raise your fists, raise your glasses, and bang your heads with us at the heaviest tour of the year! No one can resist the pure power of this epic alliance. We are coming for you!”

Amon Amarth are equally looking forward to it, stating “Vikings, we are called to raid again! They said it couldn’t be done, but epic measures must be taken in these turbulent times. Amon Amarth is joining forces with our long-time lion-hearted friends in the almighty Machine Head to carve a path of destruction across Europe next Autumn. Your heathen souls must witness the full display of production by both bands, for what will be the most monumental metal event of the year. Joining the plunder will be Sweden’s The Halo Effect who absolutely embody the spirit of the legendary Gothenburg sound. Keep an eye out for more news from us, as it’s almost time to grab your oars and row to victory. Stay safe, stay strong and raise your horns!”

Similarly thrilled are The Halo Effect, who inform us, “We are incredibly excited to announce that we will present this new band of ours on stages throughout Europe supporting the amazing Machine Head and Amon Amarth next fall. This band started with an idea between old friends about doing something cool together, to somehow recapture the creativity and energy we felt growing up with metal in Gothenburg. Teaming up with two of the most respected and seasoned bands in the world of metal will be the perfect way to show what we are all about. See you in the front row!”

Tour dates:

September

8 - Nottingham, England - Motorpoint Arena

9 - Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

10 - London, England - The SSE Arena, Wembley

12 - Manchester, England - Ao Arena

13 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

17 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

18 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

20 - Tallinn, Slovenia - Saku Arena

21 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

23 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

28 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

30 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

October

1 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

2 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

4 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

6 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi

7 - Madrid, Spain - Vistalegre

8 - La Coruna, Spain - Coliseum

9 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno

12 - Paris, France - Zenith

14 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

16 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

20 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

21 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle