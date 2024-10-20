AMONG THESE ASHES Unveil "Serpents Among Rats" Lyric Video

Melodic / power thrashers Among These Ashes will release their new album, Embers Of Elysium, on December 6th via Alone Records. The album features 12 new tracks, plus a bonus song, from the band.

A lyric video for new single, "Serpents Among Rats", is available now:

"It's very hard for me to pick a favorite track of ours because I have to love the track in order for it to make it on one of our albums," explains guitarist Richard Clark. "That said, 'Serpents Among Rats' is exceptionally memorable for me because it embodies all of my favorite elements of metal. It's melodic, heavy, and aggressive; the lyrics are clever, the vocals are delivered beautifully, and the band is crushing. Lyrically, this track is about how the societal elite, particularly politicians, manipulate and fuel division among the people. The lyrics encourage seeing through that behavior and unifying to rise above it."

As for the forthcoming album, Embers Of Elysium, Clark goes on to say that it "is quite the leap for us in every aspect from Dominion Enthroned. Where Dominion was a full concept album, the first eight tracks on Embers Of Elysium are standalone, and the last four tracks are part of a fictional sci-fi/horror concept called Chronicles Of The Obsidian Reign. I can say with confident humility that every song on this album was crafted and delivered without compromise. The wide range of all of our influences is on display on this album. I think we executed it tastefully and with precision, and I hope it resonates powerfully with listeners."

Tracklisting:

"Embers Of Elysium"

"Serpents Among Rats"

"Faceless War Machines"

"Of One Blood"

"Stronger Than Death"

"Storm Within"

"The Undertow"

"The Enemy In I"

"Through Ethereal Voids"

"The Hybrid Bloodline"

"A Presence Unknown"

"The Obsidian Reign"

"The Undertow" (Bonus track feat. Brooke Rousseau)

For further details, visit Among These Ashes on Facebook.

(Photo credit: Akuro Productions)