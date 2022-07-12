AMORPHIS And ELUVEITIE Add More Dates To 2022 European Co-Headline Tour; Special Guests DARK TRANQUILLITY And NAILED TO OBSCURITY Announced

Finnish metal icons Amorphis have unveiled additional dates for their 2022 European co-headlining tour alongside Eluveitie in Switzerland, Spain, Finland, Austria as well as Czechia. But that's not all: both bands - while jumping from stage to stage of the biggest summer festivals - can even announce that none other than Gothenburg, Sweden's melodic death metal pioneers Dark Tranquillity and German melodic death/doom outfit Nailed To Obscurity will be accompanying them as special guests in November/December. The final itinerary can be found below.

Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen comments: "We're happy to announce the remaining shows of our European co-headlining tour with Eluveitie. Both bands have shared the same stages at festivals in the past and it's a great pleasure to do a whole tour together now. Eluveitie founder Chrigel Glanzmann has even played on our Under The Red Cloud and Queen Of Time albums, so the musical bondage is absolutely perfect. After our friends from Dark Tranquillity and Nailed To Obscurity have been confirmed for this tour, it's needless to say that this line-up is beyond epic. Get yer tickets, folks!"

Eluveitie frontman Chrigel adds: "It hasn't exactly become lighter in this world lately. Nonetheless, there are still pleasant and joyful news: we can't wait to finally start touring again after more than two really weird years. It almost feels unreal! As if this wasn't enough, we're super stoked to announce the complete line-up for this tour which is definitely one of the coolest packages of our entire career. Being on the road together with dear friends and some of our personal all-time favourite bands: that's really just more than I expected - we can't wait to see you all again!"

States Dark Tranquillity's Mikael Stanne: "We are super excited to announce that we will be going out on the road together with our friends Amorphis, Eluveitie and Nailed To Obscurity this winter. To tour such an amazing package will be the perfect cure for the winter blues. You will not want to miss this! See you out there!"

East Frisians Nailed To Obscurity conclude, "After having played shows in the US and a few also in Europe earlier this year already, we are hungrier than ever to get back on the road as soon as possible. We are super stoked that it will even be in this same year that we get the chance to return to the European stages - and what hell of a line-up that is! We are honored to be a part of this and can't wait to meet all the amazing people and friends from the other bands and crews and everyone out there who is going to come out to enjoy this fantastic tour package. See you all soon!"

Tour dates:

November

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

11 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie

13 - Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), Italy - Live Club

15 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

16 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Razzmatazz

18 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant-Bellevue

19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia

20 - Lille, France - L'Aéronef

22 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

23 - Glasgow, Scotland - Queen Margaret Union

24 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

25 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

26 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

29 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

30 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

December

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fållan

3 - Helsinki, Finland - Black Box (Helsingin Jäähalli)

5 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

6 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

7 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

9 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

11 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Datart Hala

12 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

14 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

15 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

16 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

17 - Hamburg, Germany – Zeltphilharmonie

More Amorphis dates:

July

21 - Turku, Finland - Logomon Terassikesä

29 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopiorock

August

5 - Pori, Finland - Porispere

6 - Himos, Finland - Himos Metal Festival

19 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze Open Air

September

9 - Naantali, Finland - Naantalin Kaivohuone

10/11 - Helsinki, Finland - Radio Rock Cruise

17 - Ikaalinen, Finland - Ikaalinen Spa Areena

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)