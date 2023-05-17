AMORPHIS Announce Halo European Tour With Special Guest SÓLSTAFIR + Support Act LOST SOCIETY

Following an extensive co-headline tour with Eluveitie in Europe last year, Finnish metal icons, Amorphis, are ready to hit the road again visiting some cities and countries they didn't at the end of 2022.

Today, the band is proud to announce their Halo European Tour 2023, alongside Icelandic metal institution Sólstafir as special guest, and Finnish modern metallers Lost Society as opener.

Amorphis's Esa Holopainen states: "We are happy to announce the 2nd leg of the Amorphis Halo European tour which starts this October. This time we cover countries and cities where it was not possible for us to go last year. The tour lineup is absolutely great. We will bring along our Icelandic friends Sólstafir and our country fellows Lost Society. Looking forward to see our beloved fans again across EU."

Icelandic metal cowboys Sólstafir enthuse: "Since our debut show in Helsinki back in 2004, we have had a great love relationship with Finland, and discovering Amorphis a decade before with their great Tales From The Thousand Lakes album and watching them grow over the years, we are super pleased to hit the road with Finland's finest metal act. This tour was written in the stars."

Lost Society's frontman Samy Elbanna concludes: "It's been a long time coming - and now we are finally able to announce that we'll be joining our brothers in Amorphis on their huge European tour! We can't wait to visit a lot of places we've never been to before and to bring our massive #IfTheSkyCameDown show to you ALL. Get your tickets and prepare yourselves for Lost Society."

Tickets will be on sale on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM, CET, here.

Tour dates:

October

26 - Komplex 457 - Zürich, Switzerland (no Sólstafir)

27 - Carlswerk Victoria - Köln, Germany

28 - Eventzentrum Strohofer Geiselwind - Geiselwind, Germany

29 - Tivoli - Utrecht, Netherlands

31 - Komma VZ - Wörgl, Austria

November

1 - Boogaloo Zagreb - Zagreb, Croatia

2 - Youth Cultural Center - Skopie, North Macedonia

3 - Principal Club Theater - Thessaloniki, Greece

4 - Fuzz Live Music Club - Tavros, Greece

5 - Pirotska 5 Event Center - Sofia, Bulgaria

9 - Collosseum Club - Košice, Slovakia

10 - Majestic Music Club - Bratislava, Slovakia

11 - Posthof Zeitkultur Am Hafen - Linz, Austria

12 - Masters of Rock Cafe - Zlín, Czech Republic

14 - B90 Club - Gdańsk, Poland

15 - Kamienna12 - Kraków, Poland

16 - Stromwerk - Dresden, Germany

17 - Metal Hammer Paradise - Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

18 - Capitol Hannover - Hanover, Germany

Amorphis are:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keyboards

Jan Rechberger - drums

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)