AMORPHIS Bassist OLLI-PEKKA LAINE Names The Top 5 Albums That Influenced Him The Most (Video)

In a new video from Finland's Chaoszine, Amorohis bassist Olli-Pekka "Oppu" Laine talked about the five albums that influenced him the most.

On May 17th, Finland's Amorphis performed at the 2024 edition of the Rock Hard Festival at the Amphitheater in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Pro-shot video of the band's full show courtesy of WDR Rockpalast can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Northwards"

"On the Dark Waters"

"The Smoke"

"Sky Is Mine"

"The Moon"

"Thousand Lakes / The Castaway"

"Silver Bride"

"The Wolf"

"Brother and Sister"

"Amongst Stars"

"Wrong Direction"

"Black Winter Day" (with Magic and Mayhem intro)

"My Kantele"

"House of Sleep"

"The Bee"

Immerse yourself in a musical phenomenon that is second to none: The 30th anniversary of Amorphis' landmark album, Tales From The Thousand Lakes, is celebrated with a live recording that sets new standards in terms of brilliance and intensity.

This unique release, available on Blu-ray+CD and vinyl, was recorded at the iconic Tavastia Club in Helsinki, Finland, in chronological order. Available from July 12 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM), this release manifests Amorphis' unparalleled dynamism and artistic uniqueness. Rarely has the raw power and emotional depth of a live performance been captured so authentically as on this sonic memento and extraordinary concert film.

Get in the mood for the upcoming "Tales..." celebrations, and watch the "Drowned Maid" live video below, which is also part of the forthcoming Blu-ray.

"'Drowned Maid' is classic '90s crossover Amorphis. Retrospectively, sporting primitive keyboards and sound effects, the marriage of doomy death metal and folk-prog somehow does the trick," recalls bassist Olli-Pekka Laine. "This song was a live favourite back then, and it's still a pleasure to play it to this day!"

Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) will be available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray+CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (blue blackdust | crystal clear blackdust)

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Thousand Lakes"

"Into Hiding"

"The Castaway"

"First Doom"

"Black Winter Day"

"Drowned Maid"

"In The Beginning"

"Forgotten Sunrise"

"To Father's Cabin"

"Magic And Mayhem"

"Vulgar Necrolatry"

"My Kantele"

"Drowned Maid" video:

Amorphis will return to North America this fall on a co-headlining tour with their comrades in Dark Tranquillity. The journey, which will hit over two dozen cities, will commence on September 3 in Richmond, Virginia and closes on October 6 in New York City. Support will be provided by Fires In The Distance.

Amorphis comments, “We are more than excited to announce this tour with our brothers from Sweden, Dark Tranquillity. It’s been a while, and we certainly miss our North American fans. It will be a one-of-a-kind Scandinavian death metal package with both bands performing in a headliner status every night. We'll blast through the continent like a storm; so see you all there and let’s have a metal night to remember.”

Dates:

September

3 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

4 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

6 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA * Amorphis Headlining date

7 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Trees - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

17 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

18 - Goldfields Roseville - Roseville, CA

20 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

21 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

24 - Metro - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

27 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

28 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

29 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

October

1 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

2 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC

3 - La Source de la Martinière - Quebec City, QC

4 - The Middle East Down - Cambridge, MA

5 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Amorphis are:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keyboards

Jan Rechberger - drums