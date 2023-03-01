AMORPHIS, DESTRUCTION, GOD DETHRONED And More - 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023 Day 2 Recap Video Posted

Organizers of 70000 Tons Of Metal, "The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise", have released the official recap video for Day 2 of the cruise. Watch below.

A message states: "Our Merchandise crew members worked throughout the night to prepare for the opening of the 70000 Tons Of Metal merchandise store. Excited Sailors get ready to purchase both official festival merchandise as well as Artist event exclusive merchandise!

"The Pool Deck stage has finished construction and is ready for concerts! This is The World’s Biggest Open Air Stage structure to sail the Open Seas and is truly the crown jewel of 70000 Tons Of Metal. A crew of over 100 staff members were hard at work throughout the night in preparation for this stage to be ready for shows during Day 2. There’s nothing better than soaking in some Caribbean sun rays and watching your favorite metal bands play. Our international ambassadors of Heavy Metal, the Pool Girls and Pool Boys, keep Sailors safe from UV rays by offering sunscreen while they are enjoying shows on the Pool Deck.

"Day 2 also features Meet and Greets with all 60 Artists on board 70000 Tons Of Metal 2023. Sailors bring merchandise such as CDs, vinyl albums, flags, and more for their Heavy Metal heroes to sign. One Sailor, Anton, was delighted to meet Dark Tranquillity and had his ukulele signed by them. For many Sailors, having the experience of getting their memorabilia signed and snapping a photo with their favorite musicians is truly an unforgettable experience.

"Sailors can treat themselves to spa treatments or massages at Vitality at Sea on Deck 11 before heading back to venues to watch amazing shows. This is a luxury cruise after all! Guitar Virtuoso, Uli Jon Roth, performed a special acoustic set as one of several Artist Clinics hosted during our event. Keep Of Kalessin hosted a very exclusive music video premiere for Sailors on board as part of the Katharsis album listening session.

"Extreme power metal outfit, Dragonforce, not only delivered an amazing performance at the Pool Deck stage in the evening, but guitarist Herman Li and bassist Alicia Vigil even played in the hot tub next to Sailors and in the water slide! Special performances like this are only possible on board 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

"Featured performances on Day 2 include: Amorphis, Destruction, and God Dethroned.

"Make sure to tune in for our recap of Day 3 as we dock at our beautiful Caribbean port of call, Bimini in the Bahamas!"

