AMORPHIS Discuss Vocals & Lyrics In Halo Documentary Series, Episode 4; Video

Halo, the upcoming opus from Finnish melancholic progressive metal unit, Amorphis, will hit the shelves on February 11 via Atomic Fire Records. In advance of its release, today the group has shared the fourth instalment of their accompanying studio documentary.

A message states: "A new Halo studio documentary episode is up in which Tomi speaks about the vocal recordings with Jonas Olsson and Jens Bogren, discussing why they used more growls on this record and how Pekka Kainulainen's lyrics came together."

Amorphis recently released the new single, "On The Dark Waters".

Says the band: "In advance of the record's official unveiling, we reveal our new single accompanied by a music video filmed in the Finnish snow, directed by Pekka Hara. 'On The Dark Waters' is also available as an exclusive 7'' vinyl."

Pekka Kainulainen comments the theme of the track: "I got the idea to reverse the direction of the Tuonela stream - Tuonela is the realm of the dead in Finnish mythology. So I started writing from the moment of death... And death was not the end, but the beginning."

The limited "On The Dark Waters" 7" can be ordered here. Watch the music video below:

Halo is adorned by artwork provided by Valnoir. The album was recorded, produced and mixed Jens Bogren (Fascination Street Studios) while mastering duties were handled by Tony Lindgren.

Pre-order the album physically, pre-save it or pre-order it digitally, here.

Halo tracklisting:

"Northwards"

"On The Dark Waters"

"The Moon"

"Windmane"

"A New Land"

"When The Gods Came"

"Seven Roads Come Together"

"War"

"Halo"

"The Wolf"

"My Name Is Night"

"The Moon" video:

Studio documentary videos:

Amorphis will tour North America with their brand new album, Halo, this spring. The tour begins on April 13 in New York City and will make its way through nearly two dozen cities, coming to a close on May 12 in Baltimore, Maryland. Support will be provided by Sylvaine and Hoaxed.

Comments the band, “We are more than excited to announce that we are touring North America in the Spring 2022 to support our upcoming album Halo. We’ve been missing you, live gigs, and touring like never before! We are looking forward to the shows as well as bringing Sylvaine and Hoaxed with us as special guests. Limited amounts of Amorphis VIP packages with meet and greets are also available. We hope to see you there, meanwhile take care, stay healthy, and shine on! “

See all confirmed dates below. For more details and to purchase, head here.

Tour dates:

April

13 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY *

14 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA *

15 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC *

16 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON *

18 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

19 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

20 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

22 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

23 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

25 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

26 - The Imperial - Vancouver, BC

27 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

29 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

30 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

May

1 - The Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

3 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

4 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

6 - Center Stage (The Loft) - Atlanta, GA

7 - The Orpheum -Tampa, FL

8 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

10 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

11 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

12 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

* no Sylvaine

Lineup:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Santeri Kallio - keyboards

Olli-Pekka Laine - bass

Jan Rechberger – drums

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)