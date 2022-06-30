AMORPHIS - English Version Of Official Biography Available For Pre-Order

The official and authorized Amorphis biography, written by Markus Laakso, is finally available in English. The book, translated by Katri Mäkinen, is being published on September 30th as a limited hardcover edition including 412 pages, and a heavy duty jacket with golden foil stamping. Pre-order now with worldwide shipping from Svart Records.

Long before Finnish heavy metal broke into international arenas, Amorphis were there to pave the way. Over the past 30 years, Amorphis have sold hundreds of thousands of records, and played to sold out concert houses and arenas worldwide.

Markus Laakso's bestselling biography paints a detailed portrait of the ascent of Amorphis, from the members' early days with teenage band projects to getting signed by Relapse and eventually filling stadiums on lengthy international tours. The story is recounted in a lively fashion not only by the band's current and past members but also by producers, managers and various experts in the fields of music and business whose paths have met with Amorphis over the years.

A mass market paperback will follow later in 2022.

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)