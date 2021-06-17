AMORPHIS Guitarist's SILVER LAKE BY ESA HOLOPAINEN Premier Music Video For "Sentiment" Feat. KATATONIA's Jonas Renkse

The debut album from Silver Lake By Esa Holopainen is now available via Nuclear Blast, and comes not only with the legendary guitar riffs of Esa Holopainen from Amorphis, one of Finland's biggest guitarists and metal songwriters, but also seven famous rock and metal vocalists such as Jonas Renkse (Katatonia), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork), Anneke Van Giersbergen and many more, that dive you into a world of catchy, progressive metal masterpieces that breathe the beauty and melancholy of Finland.

Watch a video for "Sentiment" feat. Jonas Renkse of Katatonia below, and order here.

With moody cover artwork created by Metastazis, the album was recorded at Sonic Pump, produced and mixed by Nino Laurenne & Esa Holopainen, and mastered by Svante Forsbäck.

Tracklisting:

"Silver Lake" (instrumental)

"Sentiment" (feat. Jonas Renkse of Katatonia)

"Storm" (feat. Håkan Hemlin of Nordman)

"Ray Of Light" (feat. Einar Solberg of Leprous)

"Alkusointu" (feat. Vesa-Matti Loiri)

"In Her Solitude" (feat Tomi Joutsen of Amorphis)

"Promising Sun" (feat. Björn 'Speed' Strid of Soilwork / The Night Flight Orchestra)

"Fading Moon" (feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)

"Apprentice" (feat. Jonas Renkse of Katatonia)

"Sentiment" video:

"Alkusointu" video:

"Ray Of Light" video:

"Storm" video: