AMORPHIS Release "Into Hiding" Performance Video; Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) Album And Concert Film Out Now

Exactly thirty years after its original release, Finnish metal icons, Amorphis, are proud to celebrate the anniversary of their milestone release, Tales From The Thousand Lakes, with a unique live edition of the record, which represents an essential collector's item for every Amorphis connoisseur. The magic of this work, grandly transferred onto the stage of Helsinki, Finland's Tavastia Club, displays the band in their full glory: powerful, passionate, and unforgettable.

With "Into Hiding," a third chapter of this captivating live testimony has been launched to accompany the release.

"'Into Hiding' had a working title, 'Rintamäkeläiset,' as its opening melody reminds one of an old Finnish TV series," recalls lead guitarist Esa Holopainen. "The song itself became very popular and is still a crucial part of our setlist. No wonder as it's a great mixture of an old Finnish TV score, death metal, Arabic vibes, and Black Sabbath. And you can't go wrong with a song that includes a bass guitar solo!"

Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) is out now via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) and can be ordered both physically (CD+Blu-ray-digipak or colored vinyl) and digitally or streamed now, here.

Performing a legendary album in its entirety, front to back in the chronological order, is an extraordinary moment. It captures a time long gone, a point in our lives we will never forget. For who can say they weren’t forever changed after listening to the breathtaking and spiritual beauty that is Tales From The Thousand Lakes? With their second album, Amorphis erected a monument to Finnish mythology, nature and music, as touching, inspiring and nurturing today as it was back in 1994.

Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) manifests Amorphis' unparalleled dynamism and artistic uniqueness. Rarely has the raw power and emotional depth of a live performance been captured so authentically as on this sonic memento and extraordinary concert film.

Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia) is available in the following formats:

- Blu-ray+CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (blue blackdust | crystal clear blackdust)

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Thousand Lakes"

"Into Hiding"

"The Castaway"

"First Doom"

"Black Winter Day"

"Drowned Maid"

"In The Beginning"

"Forgotten Sunrise"

"To Father's Cabin"

"Magic And Mayhem"

"Vulgar Necrolatry"

"My Kantele"

“Black Winter Day” video:

"Drowned Maid" video:

Amorphis will return to North America this fall on a co-headlining tour with their comrades in Dark Tranquillity. The journey, which will hit over two dozen cities, will commence on September 3 in Richmond, Virginia and closes on October 6 in New York City. Support will be provided by Fires In The Distance.

Amorphis comments, “We are more than excited to announce this tour with our brothers from Sweden, Dark Tranquillity. It’s been a while, and we certainly miss our North American fans. It will be a one-of-a-kind Scandinavian death metal package with both bands performing in a headliner status every night. We'll blast through the continent like a storm; so see you all there and let’s have a metal night to remember.”

Dates:

September

3 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

4 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

6 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA * Amorphis Headlining date

7 - Conduit - Orlando, FL

9 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

10 - Trees - Dallas, TX

11 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

14 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

15 - Echoplex - Los Angeles, CA

17 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

18 - Goldfields Roseville - Roseville, CA

20 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

21 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

22 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

24 - Metro - Salt Lake City, UT

26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

27 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

28 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

29 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

October

1 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

2 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC

3 - La Source de la Martinière - Quebec City, QC

4 - The Middle East Down - Cambridge, MA

5 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

6 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

Amorphis are:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keyboards

Jan Rechberger - drums