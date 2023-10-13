AMORPHIS Release "The Bee" Performance Video From Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021), Out Now

Finland's Amorphis are chomping at the bit: With their Halo European Tour 2023 as well as highly demanded shows in their home country coming up shortly, the group have released a proper appetizer for those dates in the form of a live opus titled "Queen Of Time" (Live At Tavastia 2021) today, and before they travel across Europe with Sólstafir and Lost Society from October 26 until November 18, the band have also unveiled another highlight chapter from the special offering which was recorded under different circumstances during the corona pandemic. Get your tickets and enjoy "The Bee".

Says the band: "'The Bee' has become one of our most popular songs lately and it's a killer live track. It was also the first song that we introduced from Queen Of Time before releasing the full album back then."

Order Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021) in the physical format of your choice, prsave it on your favourite DSP or order it digitally, here.

Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021) is available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak + Blu-ray (EU)

- jewelcase CD + Blu-ray (US)

- 2LP in gatefold (green marbled)

- 2LP in gatefold (red marbled; exclusively available at Atomic Fire Records)

- digital

Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021) trackisting:

"The Bee"

"Message In The Amber"

"Daughter Of Hate"

"The Golden Elk"

"Wrong Direction"

"Heart Of The Giant"

"We Accursed"

"Grain Of Sand"

"Amongst Stars" [feat. Anneke van Giersbergen]

"Pyres On The Coast"

"Wrong Direction" video:

"Amongst Stars" video:

Find the band's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

Amorphis lineup:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keyboards

Jan Rechberger - drums