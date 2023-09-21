AMORPHIS Release "Wrong Direction" Video From Upcoming Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021)

Today, Finnish melancholic dark metal legends, Amorphis, unveil the second digital single taken from their upcoming live album, Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021), which is set to be released on October 13 via Atomic Fire - just in time to celebrate the Halo European Tour 2023.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen comments: "We shot a video for the song once back in the day when the Queen Of Time album was released originally. An interesting anecdote is that Tomi Joutsen and Pekka Kainulainen [also known as the band's lyricist] both travelled to Norwegian Lapland to film the landscape shots. But in the end you could only see Pekka in the video. Poor Tomi had to travel and to spend a couple of days in Norway for nothing. The very nice video was directed by Sentenced drummer Vesa Ranta, but you can now also witness the live version of the track and I hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

Watch the official "Wrong Direction" live performance video below, and stream/purchase the song here.

Pre-order Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021) in the physical format of your choice, pre-save it on your favourite DSP or pre-order it digitally to receive "Amongst Stars" feat. Anneke van Giersbergen instantly now, here.

Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021) will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak + Blu-ray (EU)

- jewelcase CD + Blu-ray (US)

- 2LP in gatefold (green marbled)

- 2LP in gatefold (red marbled; exclusively available at Atomic Fire Records)

- digital

Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021) trackisting:

"The Bee"

"Message In The Amber"

"Daughter Of Hate"

"The Golden Elk"

"Wrong Direction"

"Heart Of The Giant"

"We Accursed"

"Grain Of Sand"

"Amongst Stars" [feat. Anneke van Giersbergen]

"Pyres On The Coast"

"Amongst Stars" video:

Find the band's tour itinerary and ticket links here.

Amorphis lineup:

Tomi Joutsen - vocals

Esa Holopainen - guitars

Tomi Koivusaari - guitars

Olli-Pekka Laine - bass

Santeri Kallio - keyboards

Jan Rechberger - drums

(Photo - Jaakko Manninen)