An Evening With BON JOVI To Air On AXS TV March 20th

AXS TV will air An Evening With Bon Jovi, featuring the broadcast premiere of the Bon Jovi concert, On A Night Like This – Bon Jovi 2020, as well as an exclusive pre-show A Conversation With Bon Jovi: Hosted By Allison Hagendorf. This event begins March 20 at 8 PM EST on AXS TV. Find AXS TV on your TV here.

Jon Bon Jovi called in to SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live today to promote his current single, "Story Of Love".

While talking to Andy Cohen on his exclusive SiriusXM channel Radio Andy, Jon Bon Jovi spoke about performing “Here Comes the Sun” for the Celebrating America Inauguration Concert. Jon also talked to Andy about watching Framing Britney Spears and the music industry’s impact on young performers. Additionally, Andy spoke to Jon about appearing in Sex And The City at the beginning of the second season.

Audio clips below, courtesy of SiriusXM's Radio Andy/SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

Bon Jovi recently released a music video for "Story Of Love", a track from the band's new album, 2020, out now via Island Records. Watch the clip, as well as behind the scenes footage, below:

You can order the new album here.

2020 tracklisting (with songwriter credits):

"Limitless" (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

"Do What You Can" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"American Reckoning" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Beautiful Drug" (Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Falcon, John Shanks)

"Story Of Love" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Let It Rain" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Lower The Flag" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Blood In The Water" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Brothers In Arms" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Unbroken" (Jon Bon Jovi)

"Story Of Love" lyric video:

"Brothers In Arms" lyric video:

"Let It Rain" lyric video:

"Lower The Flag" lyric video:

"Do What You Can" video:

"American Reckoning" lyric video:

"Limitless" lyric video:

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video: