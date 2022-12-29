ANALEPSY Releases Music Video For "Edge Of Chaos"

Portuguese death metal group Analepsy has debuted a music video for their song "Edge Of Chaos", which can be found on the band's 2022 album, Quiescence.

The vinyl version of Quiescence was released through Agonia Records. Miasma Records and Vomit Your Shirt issued the album on CD, MC and digital formats. Order your copy here.

Quiescence continues the space motif from Analepsy’s previous releases, but from a different perspective. There are no living creatures, only the deserted cosmos awaiting its own demise. The album features guest appearances from Ricky Myers (Suffocation, Disgorge), Angel Ochoa (Cephalotripsy, Disgorge, Abominable Putridity, Condemned) and Wilson Ng (Facelift Deformation, Vermicular Incubation).

The band commented: "We are delighted to present our most recent work: Quiescence! This has been a tight process, and despite all the changes the band went through, everything worked like clockwork. The essence of our music lives on!"

The recordings of Quiescence took three months (August - October, 2021), entailing the skills of guitarist/co-founder Marco Martins, guitarist/vocalist Calin Paraschiv (ex-Pestilence), bassist João Jacinto and ex-drummer Tiago Correia. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Miguel Tereso at Demigod Recordings studio in Caxarias, Portugal. The cover artwork was created by Pedro Sena - Lordigan.

Tracklisting:

"Locus Of Dawning"

"Impending Subversion"

"Elapsing Permanence" (featuring Wilson Ng)

"Accretion Collision"

"Stretched And Devoured" (featuring Angel Ochoa)

"Converse Condition"

"Fractured Continuum"

"Spasmodic Dissonance" (featuring Ricky Myers)

"Edge Of Chaos"

"Quiescence" (Instrumental)

"Fractured Continuum" video:

"Spasmodic Dissonance" lyric video:

"Locus Of Dawning" video:

Analepsy's sound can be described as a crossover between old-school brutal death metal and modern melodic elements. The correct pronunciation of the name of the band is "uh-nuh-leh-psy" [ʌnʌlepsy], and it was chosen due to its (now obsolete) meaning: recovery of strength after an illness.

(Photo - Joël Martins)