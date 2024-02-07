ANCIENT SETTLERS Sign With Scarlet Records; New Album Out In May

Ancient Settlers has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.

Founded in 2020 in Donostia/San Sebastián (Basque Country/Spain), Ancient Settlers is a divergent modern melodic death metal band composed of five musicians all sharing Venezuelan heritage.

Ancient Settlers aim to explore the boundaries of melodic death metal, incorporating catchy guitar riffs, melodies, synths, keyboards, and various sounds and rhythms to develop their own musical identity.

The band draws inspiration from the recent tragedies that have affected the human race and delves into the impact of these events on the Earth, spreading a message of rebellion, resilience and hope to those who are willing to listen.

Throughout their relatively short career, Ancient Settlers have collaborated with renowned music producers such as Fredrik Nordstrom (In Flames, Opeth, Architects, Bring Me The Horizon), Daniel Cardoso (Angelus Apatrida, Noctem, Anneke Van Grisbergen) and Pedro J. Monge (Rise To Fall, Feelingless, Vhaldemar).

Ancient Settlers have already embarked on three European tours: the Autumnus Europe Tour (France, Spain, Portugal), Our Last Eclipse Europe Tour (Spain, Portugal, France, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium) and the Transition Europe Tour (Spain, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic). They shared the stage with bands such as Infected Rain, Defacing God, Amberian Dawn, Sirenia, Lutharo and Elegant Weapons at various venues and festivals across Europe.

The new Ancient Settlers studio album is expected to be released in May.

Tour dates:

February

9 – Tarragona, Spain – Sala Zero

10 –Castellon de la Plana, Spain – Salatal Club

23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Silikona

24 – Murcia, Spain – Garage Beat Club

March

16 – Andoain, Spain – Andoaingo Gaztetxean

July

5 – Lucerne, Switzerland – Brunch Brothers

7 – Prachatice, Czech Republic – South Of Heaven Open Air

September

7 – Bree, Belgium – Metal Babes & Queens Festival

8 – Paris, France – Le Klub

(Photo – Juan Lopez)