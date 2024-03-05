ANCIENT SETTLERS To Release Oblivion’s Legacy Album In May

Ancient Settlers will release their new album Oblivion's Legacy on May 17 through Scarlet Records.

The sophomore record of the Venezuelan/Spanish band was produced, mixed and mastered by Fredrick Nordstrom at Studio Fredman; Jon Toussas (Suicidal Angels, Nightrage, W.E.B.) took care of the shining artwork.

Ancient Settlers quickly gained a fierce reputation in the melodic death metal European scene thanks to a relentless live activity, and are now eager to raise the bar with their second studio album.

Guided by the demoniac vocals of frontwoman Argen Death, they master the melodeath subject with absolute confidence through storming heavy riffs, thick grooves and catchy hooks (just like the Swedish godfathers taught us all).

Oblivion's Legacy is a conceptual work that delves into the profound depths of human existence, exploring the legacy we leave behind as individuals and as a species. The lyrics contemplate the impact of our actions, the struggles we face, and the ultimate fate that awaits us all.

Set against a backdrop of cosmic wonder and existential introspection, each song serves as a chapter in the unfolding narrative of humanity's journey through time and space.

Oblivion's Legacy will be released in the following formats:

- jewel case CD

- vinyl LP

- digital

Tracklisting:

“The Circle Of Misanthropy”

“Oblivion’s Legacy”

“Stardust Odyssey”

“Wounded Heart”

“Subversive”

“Coven Garden”

“The Mechanical Threats Paradox”

“The Last Battle In The Earth”

“Cosmic Farewell”

“Redemption”

Tour dates:

March

16 – Andoain, Spain – Andoaingo Gaztetxean

July

5 – Lucerne, Switzerland – Brunch Brothers

7 – Prachatice, Czech Republic – South Of Heaven Open Air

September

7 – Bree, Belgium – Metal Babes & Queens Festival

8 – Paris, France – Le Klub

(Photo – Juan Lopez)