ANCIIENTS Release Official Visualizer Video For New Song "In The Absence Of Wisdom"

JUNO Award winning metal band, Anciients, have released a visualizer for "In The Absence Of Wisdom", featured on their upcoming third album, Beyond The Reach Of The Sun. Watch the new clip below:

Beyond The Reach Of The Sun comes out August 30 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order / pre-save your copy now at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Forbidden Sanctuary”

“Despoiled”

“Is It Your God”

“Melt The Crown”

“Cloak Of The Vast And Black”

“Celestial Tyrant”

“Beyond Our Minds”

“The Torch”

“Candescence”

“In The Absence Of Wisdom”

“Melt The Crown” (Official Guitar Playthrough):

“Cloak Of The Vast And Black” (Official Guitar Playthrough):

When they announced their new album, Anciients assured us that after eight years of soul-searching deep within the Canadian wilderness, they were ready to hit the road hard and fast.

This fall, the heavy, heady and heartfelt progressive metal band are playing three special shows in their hometown of Vancouver to welcome Beyond The Reach Of The Sun. Today, they are building steam by announcing a co-headlining tour of Western Canada with their fellow Canucks, Bison.

"We are beyond excited to play our new album in a live setting for the very first time," says vocalist / guitarist Kenny Cook about the band's upcoming shows. "It's going to be epic!"

Beyond The Reach Of The Sun Western Canada Co-Headlining Tour 2024:

October

10 - Kamloops, BC - Blue Grotto

11 - Vernon, BC - BBDBS

12 - Revelstoke, BC - The Last Drop

15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

16 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Temple

17 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Side Stage

19 - Saskatoon, SK - Black Cat Tavern

25 - Nelson, BC - The Royal

26 - Kelowna, BC - Jacknife Brewing

Beyond The Reach Of The Sun Record Release Shows:

September

20 - Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar with Fearbirds and Black Thunder

21 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens with Fearbirds and Black Thunder

27 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre with Waingro, Bloodrhine and Empress

(Photo by Shimon)