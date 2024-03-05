ANCILLOTTI Announce Addition Of Former U.D.O. / PRIMAL FEAR Drummer FRANCESCO JOVINO

Italian metallers, Ancillotti, have issued an update, announcing new drummer Francesco Jovino.

Says the band: "Dear friends, it’s a difficult announcement to make, especially this one... but our original drummer Brian after a long reflection decided to call himself out of Ancillotti for personal reasons that have nothing to do with the music or other band members. We are shaken by Brian decision, but we respect his private and personal reasons.

Brian has been with Ancillotti since the very beginning so to say goodbye to a brother and family member is not easy especially this one, but his contribution on our studio albums, tour, memories and friendship will never be broken and after all these years together we'll miss him.

The band and crew want to thank you Brian for all your love and support of the band and you know brother.... this will never be a goodbye!

The band is now deep into the writing process of the upcoming album so we're very proud to announce that we will carry on our flag with our dear brother Francesco Jovino as new permanent member and new Ancillotti drummer!

Francesco has been a band friend for a very long time and we think he needs no introduction, he has played and recorded drums in U.D.O., the German band of Accept frontman Udo Dirkschneider, Primal Fear, and is the current drummer for Jorn Lande!

Francesco will appear on Ancillotti's new album, upcoming tour and gigs so we want to give a big welcome to Francesco in the Ancillotti family. Francesco is an amazing drummer and a wonderful guy so we are sure he is the right person to replace Brian in the band... welcome aboard brother!

As soon as possible, Ancillotti will be back on stage for a few live shows, not a real tour, where we will be performing a special setlist for the first time with Cesco behind the drums maybe playing a few new songs from the upcoming new album!

A big hug to you all, thank you for your support all over these years and stay focused on our social pages for all upcoming band news... we're coming!

Check out Cesco's official Facebook page at =facebook.com/francesco.jovino.7.

See you on the road!"