…And Justice For Art: Stories About Heavy Metal Album Covers – Volume 3 Featuring JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, OPETH, RUSH, KISS, MORBID ANGEL And Many More Available

The new book ...And Justice For Art - Volume 3: Stories About Hard Rock & Heavy Metal Album Covers is available now and is limited to 700 copies.

Volume 3 completes the acclaimed ...And Justice For Art book trilogy. This is a unique collection of graphics, stories and interviews about the making of some of the most iconic album covers in the history of heavy music. This beautifully illustrated volume includes 260 glossy color pages that reveal all the secrets behind the cover artworks for albums including:

Judas Priest - Painkiller

Iron Maiden - Somewhere In Time

Metallica - Kill ‘Em All

Death - Human

Megadeth - Peace Sells… But Who’s Buying?

Arcturus - Arcturian

Sepultura - Beneath The Remains

W.A.S.P - The Headless Children

Machine Head - Burn My Eyes

Morbid Angel - Covenant

Nocturnus - The Key

Stratovarius - Visions

Theatre Of Tradegy - Velvet Darkness They Fear

Carcass - Necroticism…

Rush - Moving Pictures

AC/DC - Highway To Hell

Katatonia - Discouraged Ones

Opeth - Blackwater Park

KISS - Destroyer

Sabaton - The Great War

Dream Theater - Metropolis 2

...and many more.

…And Justice For Art – Volume 3 also includes a fascinating foreword written by Katatonia / Bloodbath guitarist, Anders Nyström and interviews with musicians including Max Cavalera (ex-Sepultura / Soulfly), Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth), Ivar Bjørnson (Enslaved), Mike Browning (Nocturnus), Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth), David Vincent (ex-Morbid Angel), Ihsahn (Emperor / Ihsahn), Pär Sundström (Sabaton), Dani Filth (Cradle Of Filth) and visual artists like Derek Riggs, Eliran Kantor, Ken Kelly, Paolo Girardi, Valnoir, Travis Smith, Andreas Marschall and Costin Chioreanu (who also designed the book’s cover), among others."

