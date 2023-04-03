ANDREW W. BOSS Announces The Strength Tour 2023, Drops "Take On The World" Feat. SKINDRED's Benji Webbe; Video

Rock metal rap band, Andrew W. Boss & The Mother Fuckin Boss Crew, have announced The Strength Tour 2023. They have also released "Take On The World", featuring Benji Webbe from Skindred, from their upcoming Strength album. Watch the video below.

Andrew W. Boss says, "Don't miss a good ole Boss Crew party when we come through your hood."

Tour dates:

April

13 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

14 - Pub Rock Live - Scottsdale, AZ

16 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood,CA (with Twiztid)

19 - Juggernaut - Gallup, NM (with Twiztid)

20 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ (with Twiztid)

22 - Vibes Underground - San Antonio, TX (with Twiztid)

23 - Warehouse Studio - Houston, TX (with Twiztid)

25 - Trees - Dallas, TX (with Twiztid)

27 - Exit / In - Nashville, TN (with Twiztid)

28 - Castle Theater - Bloomington, IL (with Twiztid)

29 - Pierres - Ft Wayne, IN (with Twiztid)

30 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

May

12 - Cafe Acoustic - St Joseph, MO

13 - Twisted Spoke Saloon - Pekin, IL

17 - Apollo Theater - Belvidere, IL (with Ill Nino)

18 - The Waiting Room - Omaha, NE (with Ill Nino)

19 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD (with Ill Nino)

20 - Pub Station - Billings, MT (with Ill Nino)

21 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT (with Ill Nino)

"Take On The World" was inspired by negative comments towards our music, negativity from other artists hoping for our downfall, being salty about us touring and releasing music," says Andrew W Boss.

Written together with Benji Webbe (Skindred), and produced and engineered by Pablo Viveros, (Chelsea Grin), and Jim Fogarty, (Killswitch Engage, All That Remain), "Take On The World" is sure to be an energetic anthem for many this year.

Lineup:

Andrew W. Boss - Vocals

Adam Boss - Hypeman

Flip Boss - Guitar

Sir Bugaboo - Bass

Rob Whittle - Drums