ANDREW W.K. To Release God Is Partying Album In September; "I'm In Heaven" Music Video Posted

Hark, disciples of partying - the long wait is finally over. Napalm Records and Andrew W.K. announce the impending release of the iconic Party God’s fifth full-length studio rock album, God Is Partying. The nine track opus of maximalist rock grandeur is set for release on September 10.

Hovering in the fluorescent spotlight of his legendary party power, God Is Partying sees Andrew W.K. ransack the corners of the human psyche, reaching a triumphant apex in his catalog, 20 years after the release of his chart-topping 2001 full-length debut, I Get Wet. Emotive yet steadfast, ominous yet invigorating, God Is Partying embraces both the break-ups and break-downs of life, and Andrew W.K. once again provides his audience with the perfect soundtrack to celebrate life in all its perplexing and euphoric intensity.

Today, audiences can experience another early serving from the album, in the form of Andrew W.K.’s latest single, the structurally unconventional and atmospherically unnerving, “I’m In Heaven”, alongside an equally idiosyncratic new music video. As the follow up to the colossal sonic success of the recently released “Babalon”, “I’m In Heaven” offers a refreshingly dissonant and weighty dose of what’s to come on God Is Partying.

Phem C. Palmer, the director of “I’m In Heaven”, discusses how they constructed the video’s visual language: “A secret is no longer a secret if it isn’t being kept, and this is how we approached the spirit of meaning as it applies to the non-diegetic sound images in the ‘I’m In Heaven’ video.”

Showcasing his indisputable musicality, God Is Partying features Andrew W.K. performing all the album’s instruments, in addition to co-producing the album with his long-time recording partner, Grammy Award-winning engineer, Ted Young.

Channeling the manic euphoria that has compelled Andrew W.K.’s auditory insignia for decades, God Is Partying is soaked with a flood of epic energy - often traversing seemingly impenetrable lyrical themes while remaining refreshingly relatable, inspiring, and vital for survival. From sinister metallic bastions like the buzzing single “Babalon”, to the timeless story telling of “Remember Your Oath”, the album will have fans embracing their own party power and reveling in the depths of musical euphoria. God Is Partying opens triumphantly with Andrew W.K.’s hyper-melodic keyboard stylings introducing the menacing and magical music of “Everybody Sins”, perfectly setting the scene for the dramatic immensity to follow. Tracks like the poetic, “No One To Know”, and the soaring tension of “Stay True To Your Heart”, transport the listener to the precipice of a paradoxically infinite sonic horizon - rising into synthesizer-infused epics of mega-jumbo rock music, each track showcasing another example of Andrew W.K.’s expanding abilities as a vocalist and songwriter. Only halfway through the album is the listener driven directly into fiery depths with the massive track, “I’m In Heaven”, before ascending back up and into the sonic stratosphere with the tracks “My Tower” and the album’s gargantuan closer, “And Then We Blew Apart”. God Is Partying is a true ode to the quiddity of Andrew W.K..

God Is Partying will be available in the following formats:

- 1CD Jewelcase

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Transparent / Dark Green + Poster (Napalm Worldwide Mailorder only - limited to 800)

- 1LP Gatefold Marbled Red Transparent / Black + Poster (Andrew W.K. store only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

God Is Partying tracklisting*:

"Everybody Sins"

"Babalon"

"No One To Know"

"Stay True To Your Heart"

"Goddess Partying"

"I'm In Heaven"

"Remember Your Oath"

"My Tower"

"And Then We Blew Apart"

* Various formats will include additional bonus tracks “I Made It” and “Not Anymore”

"Babalon" video: