ANDY BRINGS & BAND Release New Single / Video "Das Herz Und Die Seele"
December 17, 2023, an hour ago
Former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings, who now fronts Double Crush Syndrome, has released a new Andy Brings & Band single, "Das Herz Und Die Seele". Check out the official video below.
"Das Herz Und Die Seele" is the follow-up to the Andy Brings & Band album, Süden, released in June 2022.
Tracklist:
"Armee der Mädchen"
"Rette Mir"
"Schlaflos"
"Tik Tak"
"Tut Mir Leid"
"Anker"
"Monster"
"Lass Das Licht Noch An"
"Wildes Mädchen"
"Raumschiff Nach Hawaii"
"Rock 'n' Roll"
