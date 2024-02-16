ANDY BRINGS & BAND Release New Single / Video "Nicht Mein Zirkus"

Former Sodom guitarist Andy Brings, who now fronts Double Crush Syndrome, has released a new Andy Brings & Band single, "Nicht Mein Zirkus". Check out the official video below.

"Nicht Mein Zirkus" and the previous single, "Das Herz Und Die Seele", are the follow-up to the Andy Brings & Band album, Süden, released in June 2022.

Tracklist:

"Armee der Mädchen"

"Rette Mir"

"Schlaflos"

"Tik Tak"

"Tut Mir Leid"

"Anker"

"Monster"

"Lass Das Licht Noch An"

"Wildes Mädchen"

"Raumschiff Nach Hawaii"

"Rock 'n' Roll"