ANDY TIMMONS - Former DANGER DANGER Guitarist Shows How To Play Tapped Harmonics In "Electric Gypsy"; Video

In this new video from Guitar World, guitarist Andy Timmons (ex-Danger Danger) shows how to play the tapped harmonics in his song, “Electric Gypsy".

A message states: "Last time, Andy Timmons showed us the essential elements of his song, 'Electric Gypsy', which he wrote as a tribute to Jimi Hendrix. During the first verse, Andy uses a technique known as tapped harmonics to perform the 6 single-note melodic lines, which is the focus of this lesson."