ANDY TIMMONS - Former DANGER DANGER Guitarist Teaches You How To Play New Song "Grace"; Video

Andy Timmons recently released his eighth studio album, Electric Truth, via his personal imprint Timstone Music. Order the album here.

In this lesson from Guitar World, Andy looks at “Grace”. He wrote the song after seeing a Jimi Hendrix Experience Tribute show, which, as always, features so many great guitar players performing and interpreting the timeless and brilliant music of Jimi Hendrix.

For tabs and text of this video lesson, see the August 2022 issue of Guitar World

Joining Timmons in the studio were drummer Lemar Carter (Joss Stone, Raphael Saadiq), bassist Travis Carlton (Larry Carlton, Robben Ford), and keyboardist Deron Johnson (Miles Davis, Stanley Clarke, Seal). Corry Pertile laid down vocals on a couple of tracks, while Smith performed on “Johnnie T”.

Tracklisting:

"EWF"

"Apocryphal"

"Johnnie T" (featuring Josh Smith)

"When Words Fail..."

"Say What You Want"

"Grace"

"Shuggie"

"One Last Time"

"Take Me With You"

