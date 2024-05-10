ANETTE OLZON Premiers "Hear My Song" Music Video; Rapture Album Out Now

Former Nightwish vocalist, Anette Olzon, has released Rapture, her third solo album, via Frontiers Music. In celebration of today's release, Anette has shared a video for the track, "Hear My Song". Check it out below:

Following in the footsteps of her critically acclaimed second solo album, Strong, Anette Olzon once again teams up with acclaimed Swedish guitarist and producer Magnus Karlsson to craft a musical experience that pushes boundaries and excites the senses. Together, they have curated a collection of songs that showcase Anette's unparalleled vocal range, complemented by Karlsson's masterful riffs and the addition of growls by Johan Husgafvel, adding a dynamic layer to the album's sound.

Rapture seamlessly navigates through various musical genres, from symphonic to melodic power metal, with hints of melo-death, while maintaining an irresistibly catchy and melodious essence. Anette Olzon's performance on this album is her most versatile yet, proving her ability to evolve and innovate while staying true to her signature style.

Renowned mixer Jacob Hansen, known for his work with Pretty Maids, Volbeat, and The Dark Element, returns to the fold to ensure that Rapture achieves the perfect balance between heaviness and hookiness, resulting in an album that is both impactful and memorable.

Tracklisting:

"Heed The Call"

"Rapture"

"Day Of Wrath"

"Requiem"

"Arise"

"Take A Stand"

"Cast Evil Out"

"Greedy World"

"Hear My Song"

"Head Up High"

"We Search For Peace"

"Rapture" video:

"Day Of Wrath" visualizer:

"Heed The Call" lyric video:

Band lineup:

Anette Olzon - Vocals

Magnus Karlsson - Guitar Bass Keyboards

Anders Köllerfors - Drums

Johan Husgafvel - Growl