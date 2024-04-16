ANETTE OLZON Premiers "Rapture" Music Video

Prepare to be swept away by the electrifying new single and video from former Nightwish vocalist. Anette Olzon. "Rapture" is the title track of her third solo album, set to release on May 10 via Frontiers Music.

Watch the captivating video, crafted by Patric Ulleus, and experience Anette's powerful vocals and heavy melodies. Don't miss out on this thrilling glimpse into what promises to be an epic album.

Set to captivate audiences worldwide, Rapture promises to deliver an electrifying blend of heavy melodies and soaring vocals that solidify Anette Olzon's esteemed status as one of the premier female voices in the metal genre.

Following in the footsteps of her critically acclaimed second solo album, Strong, Anette Olzon once again teams up with acclaimed Swedish guitarist and producer Magnus Karlsson to craft a musical experience that pushes boundaries and excites the senses. Together, they have curated a collection of songs that showcase Anette's unparalleled vocal range, complemented by Karlsson's masterful riffs and the addition of growls by Johan Husgafvel, adding a dynamic layer to the album's sound.

Rapture seamlessly navigates through various musical genres, from symphonic to melodic power metal, with hints of melo-death, while maintaining an irresistibly catchy and melodious essence. Anette Olzon's performance on this album is her most versatile yet, proving her ability to evolve and innovate while staying true to her signature style.

Renowned mixer Jacob Hansen, known for his work with Pretty Maids, Volbeat, and The Dark Element, returns to the fold to ensure that Rapture achieves the perfect balance between heaviness and hookiness, resulting in an album that is both impactful and memorable.

Rapture is set to unleash its sonic fury upon the world, cementing Anette Olzon's status as a force to be reckoned with in the metal music scene. Prepare to be swept away by the sheer power and beauty of Anette Olzon's Rapture.

Tracklisting:

"Heed The Call"

"Rapture"

"Day Of Wrath"

"Requiem"

"Arise"

"Take A Stand"

"Cast Evil Out"

"Greedy World"

"Hear My Song"

"Head Up High"

"We Search For Peace"

"Day Of Wrath" visualizer:

"Heed The Call" lyric video:

Band lineup:

Anette Olzon - Vocals

Magnus Karlsson - Guitar Bass Keyboards

Anders Köllerfors - Drums

Johan Husgafvel - Growl