ANETTE OLZON Streaming New Song "Fantastic Fanatic"

The Dark Element vocalist Anette Olzon (ex-Nightwish) is set to release her new solo album, Strong, via Frontiers Music Srl on September 10. Today, fans can get another taste of the new music with the release of the single "Fantastic Fanatic". Listen to the song below, and pre-order/save Strong on CD/LP/Digital here.

This will be Anette's second solo album, following 2014's Shine, and offers a harder, faster musical offering compared to the debut. More importantly, Strong stakes a claim for Anette’s well-deserved standing as one of the world's top female metal vocalists.

The music for Strong was written and composed together with acclaimed Swedish guitarist and producer Magnus Karlsson. Together, Anette and Magnus managed to create an outstanding collection of songs which showcase Anette’s enormous vocal range alongside Karlsson’s incendiary riffs. The songs are heavy, but still quite melodic and contemporary in their approach to the genre style. Additionally, Strong is mixed by Jacob Hansen (Pretty Maids, Volbeat, The Dark Element, etc.).

All in all, Strong is an album that masters the borders between heaviness and hookiness, all while showing an artist who doesn't rest on her laurels, but heads boldly into the future.

Tracklisting:

"Bye Bye Bye"

"Sick Of You"

"I Need To Stay"

"Strong"

"Parasite"

"Sad Lullaby"

"Fantastic Fanatic"

"Who Can Save Them"

"Catcher Of My Dreams"

"Hear Them Roar"

"Roll The Dice"

"Fantastic Fanatic":

"Sick Of You" lyric video:

"Parasite" video:

Lineup:

Anette Olzon - Vocals

Magnus Karlsson - Guitars

Anders Köllerfors - Drums

Johan Husgafvel – Bass