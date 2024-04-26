ANETTE OLZON Talks Third Solo Album - "Darker And Darker" (Video)

Former Nightwish vocalist Anette Olzon is featured in a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine discussing her forthcoming third solo album, Rapture. It will be released via Frontiers Music on May 10th. Check out the chat below.

Olzon on Rapture's dark atmosphere:

"The mood is getting darker (than her previous solo albums), and maybe it's because the world is getting darker and darker. With Shine - I think I recorded it in 2009 - I was in a happy mood, I was talking more about my childhood and things like that,but I was in good spirits. Strong was (recorded during) COVID, so it was kind of dark. And now, I think the world is in even, within more things, darker. It's more stressful for so many people from the wars and the things we see in the news every day. It's filled with bad stuff every day. If I do a fourth album the cover might be totally black (laughs)."

Set to captivate audiences worldwide, Rapture promises to deliver an electrifying blend of heavy melodies and soaring vocals that solidify Anette Olzon's esteemed status as one of the premier female voices in the metal genre.

Following in the footsteps of her critically acclaimed second solo album, Strong, Anette Olzon once again teams up with acclaimed Swedish guitarist and producer Magnus Karlsson to craft a musical experience that pushes boundaries and excites the senses. Together, they have curated a collection of songs that showcase Anette's unparalleled vocal range, complemented by Karlsson's masterful riffs and the addition of growls by Johan Husgafvel, adding a dynamic layer to the album's sound.

Rapture seamlessly navigates through various musical genres, from symphonic to melodic power metal, with hints of melo-death, while maintaining an irresistibly catchy and melodious essence. Anette Olzon's performance on this album is her most versatile yet, proving her ability to evolve and innovate while staying true to her signature style.

Renowned mixer Jacob Hansen, known for his work with Pretty Maids, Volbeat, and The Dark Element, returns to the fold to ensure that Rapture achieves the perfect balance between heaviness and hookiness, resulting in an album that is both impactful and memorable.

Rapture is set to unleash its sonic fury upon the world, cementing Anette Olzon's status as a force to be reckoned with in the metal music scene. Prepare to be swept away by the sheer power and beauty of Anette Olzon's Rapture.

Tracklisting:

"Heed The Call"

"Rapture"

"Day Of Wrath"

"Requiem"

"Arise"

"Take A Stand"

"Cast Evil Out"

"Greedy World"

"Hear My Song"

"Head Up High"

"We Search For Peace"

"Day Of Wrath" visualizer:

"Heed The Call" lyric video:

Band lineup:

Anette Olzon - Vocals

Magnus Karlsson - Guitar Bass Keyboards

Anders Köllerfors - Drums

Johan Husgafvel - Growl