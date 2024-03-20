ANGEL Release Diabolical Music Video For "Once Upon A Time A Devil And An Angel Fell In Love"

When legendary rock band, Angel, released their new album last year, a great cry of “Hallelujah!” could be heard from far and wide across the music world.

Reuniting the holy trinity of Angel, vocalist Frank DiMino, guitarist Punky Meadows and guitarist Danny Farrow, alongside keyboardist Charlie Calv, drummer Billy Orrico and bassist Tommy Caradonna, Once Upon A Time brought some of the most melodic and supremely powerful songs the band has ever released, and fans and critics responded with a hearty “Amen!”

Now the band has returned bearing a divine gift for their many devotees, a captivating and stunning new video for the album’s title track. Sporting a title as enormous as its subject matter, “Once Upon A Time An Angel And A Devil Fell In Love” this melodic epic offers the story of a supernatural love that dared to defy the natural order of the Heavens, told with bold lyrics and even bolder, earth-quaking power chords. Combining performance footage with dramatic, cinematic scenes, this video captures the magic and magnificence that Angel have embodied throughout their multi-decade career.

Says Punky Meadows, "'Once Upon A Time An Angel And A Devil Fell In Love' is a cautionary tale... an age old tale... it's Biblical... and it did not end well! Beautifully dark!... visually stunning! It has everything that makes a story wondrous! Love, sex, lust, desire, betrayal, murder."

Once Upon A Time, the album, is available now on CD, vinyl, cassette and digital. Order the CD/Vinyl/Cassette here; get the digital edition here.

Tracklist:

"The Torch"

"Black Moon Rising"

"It’s Alright"

"Once Upon A Time An Angel And A Devil Fell In Love (And It Did Not End Well)"

"Let It Rain"

"Psyclone"

"Blood Of My Blood, Bone Of My Bone"

"Turn The Record Over"

"Rock Star"

"Without You"

"Liar Liar"

Bonus tracks:

"Daddy's Girl"

"C'mon"

"Let The Kid Out"