ANGEL To Release Once Upon A Time Album In April; "It’s Alright" Single Streaming; US Tour Dates Confirmed

Legendary rock band, Angel, return with a brilliant, melodic and supremely powerful new studio album titled Once Upon A Time, set for release April 21 on Cleopatra Records. The album features 11 brand new songs, plus three bonus tracks on the CD version, all written by Punky Meadows, Frank Dimino, and Danny Farrow.

Meadows proclaims, “We are super excited by the release of the new album. We had a blast recording it, and the band is cookin’! It has everything Angel fans expect - epic songs, power pop, heavy rock n’ roll, and it's also deep with lots of surprises! Can’t wait for our fans to lay their ears on it!”

You can stream the album’s first single, the energetic rocker “It’s Alright”, on all digital platforms today. Stream/download the single here, listen below.

And be sure to pre-order the CD, vinyl and special limited edition cassette versions now. Order the CD/Vinyl/Cassette here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Longtime guitarist Farrow declares, “The new album kicks ass and I hope the fans love it. It is very diverse and has all the elements of the Angel sound and more. The band really worked hard to make it great and an album we can all be proud of!”

Tracklisting:

"The Torch"

"Black Moon Rising"

"It's Alright"

"Once Upon A Time An Angel And A Devil Fell In Love (And It Did Not End Well)"

"Let It Rain"

"Psyclone"

"Blood Of My Blood, Bone Of My Bone"

"Turn The Record Over"

"Rock Star"

"Without You"

"Liar Liar "

Bonus tracks (CD only):

"Daddy's Girl"

"C'mon"

"Let The Kid Out"

"It's Alright":

The band is also excited to announce their US Tour with dates kicking off on March 3 at The Cutting Room in NYC. Many shows have been announced and more will be added.

Vocalist Dimino says, “We can’t wait to get back on the road and rock with all the fans. And I am really excited for the new album release, can't wait for you all to hear it!” Tour dates are listed below so grab your tickets and meet and greet passes as some shows have already sold out!"

Get your tickets and meet and greets at angelbandofficial.com .

Tour dates:

March

3 - New York City, NY - The Cutting Room

4 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall (with Starz)

10 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

11 - Akron, OH - The Empire (Sold Out)

12 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

14 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

15 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

17 - Edwardsville, IL - The Wildey Theatre

19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

April

28 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky

29 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

August

25 - Louisville KY - Habana Blues Night Life (with Sweet)

26 - Columbus Oh - King of Clubs (with Sweet)

Many more dates to be announced soon.

Angel is also working on a new documentary film with Deko Entertainment with updates soon.