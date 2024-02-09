ANGEL To Reunite With Bassist FELIX ROBINSON On Select Shows

Classic Angel bass player Felix Robinson will be reuniting with original Angel members Punky Meadows and Frank Dimino for five shows in April 2024. Rounding out the group are current members Danny Farrow, Charlie Calv, and Billy Orrico. This is a long awaited reunion and will be exciting for the fans so do not miss these select shows.

Also after going through 100's of new bass player submissions, the band has hired Tommy Caradonna (ex-Lita Ford, Alice Cooper, White Lion) to be the new member and bassist of Angel. Tommy will start playing shows in May and is excited to be in the band and get on the road.

"Unfortunately, we had to let Steve go. But so excited to announce our new bass player Tommy Caradonna. Tommy's a great bass player, great guy, and good looking kid. So looking forward to hitting the stage and other musical endeavors with Tommy and Rockin the Nation!! Also can't wait to hit the stage with Felix Robinson again! It's going to be awesome! Angel is going to rock the world in 2024! Time to PARTAY!!" - Punky Meadows

"It's so great to have Felix back to do these select shows. I know he wanted to play his hometown of St. Louis again and I am glad the three of us along with the rest of Angel can do it together. As far as our new bass player, it is a very difficult situation finding the right fit for Angel but after going through the full process,Tommy was the one who stood out most . A great player and a welcome addition to Angel." - Frank Dimino

"As soon as I watched the videos that Tommy sent in and heard his great super solid bass playing, along with his great stage presence I knew he was our guy.” - Danny Farrow

Find tickets and meet & greet packages at angelbandofficial.com

Dates:

April (with Felix Robinson on bass)

5 – Edwardsville, IL – Wildey Theatre (Sold out)

6 – Edwardsville, IL – Wildey Theatre

10 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater

12 – Rome, NY – Rome Capital Theatre (with Ace Frehley)

13 – Carteret, NJ – Carteret Performing Arts Center (with Ace Frehley)

May

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Shank Hall

18 – Chicago, IL – Arcada

10 – Westland, MI – The Token Lounge

July

12-13 – Tokyo, Japan – Daikanyama Unit

14 – Nagoya, Japan – Ose ell Fitsall

15 – Osaka, Japan – Osaka amHall