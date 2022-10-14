ANGELIC FORCES Release Video For New Song “Armageddon”

Netherlands based heavy metal band Angelic Forces have released the video for their new song "Armageddon".

The video was filmed in the city of Groningen in the Netherlands and was produced by Fred Mantel.

The song is a preview of their upcoming new album Arise to be made available on both CD and vinyl by No Dust Records and exclusively distributed in North America by Animated Insanity Records.

Angelic Forces band lineup:

Harold de Vries – vocals/guitar

Maurice Gijsman – guitar

Wilco van der Meij – bass

Rudie Kingma – drums