ANGELUS APATRIDA Announce North American Headline Tour

Spain’s Angelus Apatrida have announced their first ever North American headline tour. Catch the band on tour, with support from Nervo Chaos and Hidden Intent, starting Steptember 7 in Nashville and wrapping on October 1 in Piedmont. Tickets are available to purchase for all the band’s upcoming tour dates, which includes a handful of international shows, here.

Here is what the band had to say about the upcoming touring: “We’ve been chasing this dream since we were kids and finally we can announce our first ever North America tour. We can’t be more happy about this! Since we started working with Century Media Records 13 years ago, we learned that the best way of doing things is doing them BIG, and our first run over there should be something BIG! This is the first part of a huge tour all over North America and the beginning of a long live campaign in the United States and Canada for the next upcoming years. We want to thank Erik Jarvis and Tone Deaf Touring for making this possible; make no mistake and grab your tickets now!”

Angelus Apatrida will be on tour in support of their self-titled album, which came out worldwide via Century Media Records early 2021.

North American tour dates:

September

7 - Nashville, TN - The End

8 - Des Moines, IA - Gas Lamp

9 - Bloomington, IL - Nightshop

10 - Cave In Rock, IL - FTA Open Air

11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

12 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

13 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

14 - Fort Collins, CO - The Coast

16 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

18 - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse

20 - San Francisco, CA - The Ivy Room

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

22 - Palmdale, CA - Transplants

23 - Tempe, AZ - Pub Rock

25 - Fort Worth, TX - Lolas

26 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

29 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

30 - Knoxville, TN - Brickyard

October

1 - Piedmont, SC - Tribble’s Bar & Grill