ANGELUS APATRIDA Announces Livestream Event On March 20

Spain’s leading thrash metal band, Angelus Apatrida, has announced their Live Pandemic livestream on Saturday, March 20 at 9 PM, CET/4 PM, EDT. The band will be performing their new self-titled album fort he first time live from La Riviera, Madrid. Tickets are available for purchase here.

"Do you want to see our very first show of 2021 presenting our new album!? From Madrid (Spain) with real audience! This Saturday, March 20th at 9:00pm CET, we’re preparing a super cool stage and lights production, broadcasting on high quality real time, get your e-Ticket now (link in bio), also available as bundle with ‘Angelus Apatrida’ cover artwork t-shirt, shipping costs included! And remember that if somehow you’re in Madrid, you can come to the real show, tickets selling fast,” states Angelus Apatrida about the livestream.

Angelus Apatrida ("/ˈan-je-lus - a-ˈpa-tri-da/") was produced by the band, recorded with Juanan López in September and October at Baboon Records, in Albacete, Spain and then mixed and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) at Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA, USA. The album features 10 songs, sounding more determined, versatile and ferocious than ever before and during the group’s 20th Anniversary. Purchase and stream the album here.

Angelus Apatrida’s artwork was created by Gyula Havancsák (Annihilator, Destruction, Stratovarius) and is available as limited CD Jewelcase in O-Card or as a 180g. vinyl LP with the album on CD as a bonus on either black vinyl or in limited edition colored runs (Creamy White vinyl: 100x copies from CM Webshop, Yellow vinyl: 200x copies from CM Distro and Red vinyl: 300x copies for Spain).

Tracklisting:

"Indoctrinate"

"Bleed The Crown"

"The Age Of Disinformation"

"Rise Or Fall"

"Childhood's End"

"Disposable Liberty"

"We Stand Alone"

"Through The Glass"

"Empire Of Shame"

"Into The Well"

"Age Of Disinformation" lyric video:

“Indoctrinate” video:

"Bleed The Crown" video:

Angelus Apatrida is:

David G. Álvarez (lead and rhythm guitars)

José J. Izquierdo (bass guitar)

Víctor Valera (drums)

Guillermo Izquierdo (vocals and lead/rhythm guitars)