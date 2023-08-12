ANGELUS APATRIDA Unleash New Single / Video "Cold"; New Album To Be Released In October

Spain’s Angelus Apatrida have unleashed an official video for "Cold", taken from their new album, Aftermath. The record will be released on October 20th via Century Media.

Bay Area thrashers, Death Angel, and US thrash metal veterans, Sacred Reich, will embark on a European co-headline tour in October with Angelus Apatrida as special guests. Tickets are on sale now.

Says Death Angel: "Death Angel is excited to share the news that we are coming back to Europe this fall! We are doing a co-headlining tour with our friends in Sacred Reich! We have played shows together. However, this is actually the first time ever that we have toured together!

"This is going to be an epic thrash event, night after night, and we can't wait! Rounding out the bill is Angelus Apatrida! So.. get there early because all three bands are going to bring it from the moment the lights go down! This is a show not to be missed! We'll see you in the pit!"

Sacred Reich add, "This is going to be a killer show."

Tour dates:

October

27 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Zappa

28 - Bochum, Germany - TurockFest Grafiken V

29 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

31 - Nilvange, France - Le Gueulard Plus

November

1 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

2 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

3 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

4 - Kassel, Germany - Philipp Scheidemann Haus

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

7 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Cvetlicarna

8 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

9 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

10 - Burglengenfeld, Germany - VAZ

11 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

12 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

14 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

15 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

16 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

17 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club*

18 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Helldorado

* Sacred Reich & Angelus Apatrida only