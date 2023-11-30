ANGRA Debut Music Video For "Vida Seca" Feat. LENINE; Spanish Tour Dates Announced

Earlier this month, Brazilian cult progressive power metallers, Angra, released their much awaited new offering, Cycles Of Pain, via Atomic Fire Records. Now the band are touring across their home country, where also fans are welcoming the new material with open arms after metal/rock press around the globe praised the record highly, and while being on the road, they are pleased to present yet another music video in support of the album.

Featuring guest vocals by legendary Brazilian musician Lenine, "Vida Seca" - produced by a crew around multi-time Angra collaborator Leo Liberti - marks the fourth visual release of the group this year.

Guitarist Rafael Bittencourt explains: "'Vida Seca' means a lot to us in Angra because it expresses what we are: a metal band from Brazil. So the song is a combination of prog elements with Brazilian vibes. It is tough to create something meaningful and deep for the people without going deep into ourselves, and going deep also means reaching and accepting my background. I know it sounds odd for many traditional metal fans, but it wouldn't be honest from my side if I wasn't making music inspired by my surroundings, the people, the habits, the sounds. The song and the video 'Vida Seca' both have a little bit of all of that in a poetic yet truthful way, disclosing the discrepancy of Brazilian social dystopia. It's certainly one of my favourites of the album.



"'Vida Seca' is my favourite track on Cycles Of Pain and one of the songs I'm most proud of. It starts with a strong Brazilian accent that develops into a more progressive sound. The dynamics within the song help tell the story of the lyrics, taking you through the character's journey of vulnerability, growth, self-doubt and acceptance. We are extremely privileged to have the amazing, multi Latin Grammy winning Lenine singing the first part in Portuguese. As someone born in the Northeast of Brazil, a region where poverty and underdevelopment is rampant, he brings authenticity to the song, giving the character a legitimate voice. Lyrically, 'Vida Seca' talks about a child who's born in poverty, a situation all too common in Brazil and many other countries. Despite the hardship of his childhood, throughout his life he ends up having opportunities and ultimately reaches a better condition. It's a view on meritocracy and how unfair it is to expect the same level of achievement from people with very different starting conditions," states bass player Felipe Andreoli.

Angra will naturally return to European stages with the new songs too, that's why the band have announced five Spanish dates taking place in March 2024. Tickets are on sale now; all dates can be found below.

Cycles Of Pain was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by long-time Angra partner Dennis Ward (D.C. Cooper, Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome etc.) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

The album also features a range of guests including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"), Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" & "Here In The Now"), and last but not least Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)