ANGRA Premier Music Video For New Track "Gods Of The World"

Angra are only a few weeks from releasing their brand new album but also to kick off its supporting tour dates: Cycles Of Pain will see the light of day on November 3 via Atomic Fire Records, new shows keep being announced, and today, the Brazilian progressive power metal act raise the level of excitement once again by revealing yet another track of the opus.

After wandering the worlds of physicality ("Ride Into The Storm") and mentality ("Tide Of Changes"), third digital single, "Gods Of The World", peers towards lyrical fields about people that pretend to be extra-human while musically, Angra take listeners on an epic, symphonic adventure without lacking their complex and virtuosic trademark elements, making it a must for fans of various periods of the band's career.

The track's accompanying music video was crafted by a creative team led by Leo Liberti once again and clarifies the bitter truth about our two-class society that causes so many cruelties unfortunately happening around the globe every day, every minute, every second...

Stream/purchase the song here, and watch the video below.

Guitarist Bittencourt says: "This video is a reflection about who we are really following as leaders and who we are unconsciously worshipping with our acts. People might believe that they worship God and follow specific values, but in reality they have other priorities such as work, social position, food, social media, pleasure etc. Our highest values play a very small part in the way we behave. Most of us in contemporary society are addicted to being connected to the internet, networks, and social media. An illness that has become normal. It all starts with the fact that most of our work and survival depends on it, and ends on the sense of emptiness and anxiety when our phones are off. That makes us all very passive to the influence of all sorts of truths being bombarded simultaneously through what we follow. While our brains are numb and receptive, we're commanded by external, also contradictory references. So the gods that rule the world nowadays are the chaos within our own habits, and we're confused searching for vain experiences to fulfill our lonely and empty souls."

Cycles Of Pain was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by long-time Angra partner Dennis Ward (D.C. Cooper, Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome etc.) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

The album also features a range of guests including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"), Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" & "Here In The Now"), and last but not least Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

Cycles Of Pain will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- various vinyls (red/yellow split-coloured | clear/blue marbled | clear yellow/white splatter)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Cycles Of Pain tracklisting:

"Cyclus Doloris"

"Ride Into The Storm"

"Dead Man On Display"

"Tide Of Changes - Part I"

"Tide Of Changes - Part II"

"Vida Seca"

"Gods Of The World"

"Cycles Of Pain"

"Faithless Sanctuary"

"Here In The Now"

"Generation Warriors"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Tide Of Changes" video:

"Ride Into The Storm" video:

Angra are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Rafael Bittencourt - guitars

Marcelo Barbosa - guitars

Felipe Andreoli - bass

Bruno Valverde| - drums

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)