ANGRA Premier "Tide Of Changes" Music Video

Cycles Of Pain is embracing the world! To be released on November 3 via Atomic Fire Records, iconic Brazilian progressive power metallers, Angra, are ready to present fans with theirnew studio album this autumn.

Lead single, "Ride Into The Storm", sounded the attack in August, with hundred thousands of fans celebrating the group's impressive return, and now, the quintet go one step further: "Tide Of Changes" is an ambitious two-piece song consisting of an introducing but not minor essential 'Part I' leading into 'Part II' which spreads a slightly Far Eastern feel before evolving its beauty, pushed by significantly dominating bass lines of Felipe Andreoli. Additionally, a film crew around Leo Liberti have once again created a stunning music video for the band, this time also adding 3D effects putting a futuristic stamp on it. The result can be seen below.

Andreoli comments: "This song came to life very quickly. After I played around with the initial riff, all subsequent parts kind of naturally fell into place. It's a song full of dynamics and different textures, with a look to the future while we also nod to the past, especially in the middle section. Fabio did a brilliant job with the vocal lines and delivered a very inspired performance. The intro came about while I was working on some harmonies, then Fabio joined in and the magic happened."

"The 'Tide Of Changes' lyrics were the first I wrote for the Cycles Of Pain album and portray exactly what the title denounces. We live in a moment of great instability and, while our ego seeks the comfort zone and control, it is fundamental to adapt to this impermanence, to surf the waves of destiny and not on our expectations. It's the pains and frustrations that shape and strengthen us, to the point where we can beat our chest and say: 'Let the next wave of difficulties come. Want to take another piece of me? Come on, I've waited for this moment!'" concludes guitarist Rafael Bittencourt.

Cycles Of Pain was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by long-time Angra partner Dennis Ward (D.C. Cooper, Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome etc.) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

The album also features a range of guests including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"), Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" & "Here In The Now"), and last but not least Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

Cycles Of Pain will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- various vinyls (red/yellow split-coloured | clear/blue marbled | clear yellow/white splatter)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Cycles Of Pain tracklisting:

"Cyclus Doloris"

"Ride Into The Storm"

"Dead Man On Display"

"Tide Of Changes - Part I"

"Tide Of Changes - Part II"

"Vida Seca"

"Gods Of The World"

"Cycles Of Pain"

"Faithless Sanctuary"

"Here In The Now"

"Generation Warriors"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Ride Into The Storm" video:

Angra are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Rafael Bittencourt - guitars

Marcelo Barbosa - guitars

Felipe Andreoli - bass

Bruno Valverde| - drums

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)