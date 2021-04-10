ANGRA Release Live Video For "Nova Era" Featuring FAMÍLIA LIMA From Ømni World Tour

Brazilian metallers, Angra, have released a live video for the song "Nova Era" from the band's Ømni World Tour. It features a guest appearance by fellow Brazilian band Família Lima. Check it out below.

"Nova Era" is taken from Angra's fourt album, Rebirth, released in 2001. It was the first studio album to feature vocalist Edu Falschi, who replaced singer André Matos. Falaschi recorded four albums with Angra - Rebirth, Temple of Shadows, Aurora Consurgens, and Aqua - before leaving the band in 2012. He was replaced by current vocalist Fabio Lione.

Check out the previously released live videos from the Ømni World Tour below: