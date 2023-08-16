ANGRA Release New European Tour Report: Sweden Rock Festival; Video

Back in June, Brazilian progressive power metal legends, Angra, performed at the 2023 edition of Sweden Rock Festival. The band have shared the video below:

Upcoming Angra tour dates:

October

28 - São José dos Campos, Brazil - Festival Hora do Rock @ Arena Vale Fest

November

3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tokio Marine Hall (Album Release Show)

18 - Joinville, Brazil - Armageddon Metal Fest

December

15 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

January

29-Feb. 2 - Miami, FL - 70,000 Tons of Metal

Angra will release their new album, Cycles Of Pain, on November 3 through Atomic Fire Records.

Cycles Of Pain was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by long-time Angra partner Dennis Ward (D.C. Cooper, Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome etc.) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

"The combination of elements - an angel of death with bright, worn wings adorned with religious and pagan symbols, a dark forest with fire and rain, the prevalence of Brazilian elements - conveys a deeper narrative regarding the album's theme and musical interpretation. It conveys the idea that pain is a recurring and transformative experience, encompassing spiritual and earthly aspects and encouraging us to delve into the depths of our own pain, explore its many dimensions and find strength and healing in the journey of these cycles," explains Andreoli.

The album also features a range of guests including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"), Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" & "Here In The Now"), and last but not least Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

Cycles Of Pain will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- various vinyls (red/yellow split-coloured | clear/blue marbled | clear yellow/white splatter)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Cycles Of Pain tracklisting:

"Cyclus Doloris"

"Ride Into The Storm"

"Dead Man On Display"

"Tide Of Changes - Part I"

"Tide Of Changes - Part II"

"Vida Seca"

"Gods Of The World"

"Cycles Of Pain"

"Faithless Sanctuary"

"Here In The Now"

"Generation Warriors"

"Tears Of Blood"

"Ride Into The Storm" video:

Angra are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Rafael Bittencourt - guitars

Marcelo Barbosa - guitars

Felipe Andreoli - bass

Bruno Valverde - drums