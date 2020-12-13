ANGRA Release Official Live Video For "Newborn Me"

Brazilian metallers Angra have released a live video version of the song "Newborm Me", taken from the band's Omni album. Check it out below.

The song is taken from Angra's 2018 album, Omni, which featured the band's first recording with Marcelo Barbosa (known for his work with Almah), who replaced Kiko Loureiro when he left to join Megadeth.

Angra released their seventh studio album, Aqua, in 2010. It was the final Angra album to feature Edu Falaschi on lead vocals, who replaced original singer André Matos in 2000. It also features guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who left the band in 2015 to join Megadeth.

To celebrate the album's 10th Anniversary this past August, the band released a remixed version of "The Rage Of The Waters". Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"Viderunt Te Aquae" (instrumental)

"Arising Thunder"

"Awake from Darkness"

"Lease of Life"

"The Rage of the Waters"

"Spirit of the Air"

"Hollow"

"A Monster in Her Eyes"

"Weakness of a Man"

"Ashes"